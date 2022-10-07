Mexico Inflation Remains Stable In September

(RTTNews) - Mexico's consumer price inflation held steady in September, after rising in the previous three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 8.70 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August. Economists had forecast inflation to rise marginally to 8.75 percent.

Core inflation also rose to 8.28 percent in September from 8.05 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 8.34 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 14.55 percent annually in September, and those for miscellaneous goods and services registered an increase of 9.94 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.62 percent in September, after a 0.70 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 0.67 percent rise.