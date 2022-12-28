28.12.2022 14:00:46

Mexico Jobless Rate Falls In November

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate decreased in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 2.8 percent in November from 3.3 percent in July. That was in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

There were 1.724 million unemployed people in November, down from 1.993 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.0 percent in November from 3.2 percent a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen