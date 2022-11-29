29.11.2022 15:00:57

Mexico Jobless Rate Remains Stable In October

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate held steady at the start of the fourth quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 3.3 percent in October, unchanged from September. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to fall slightly to 3.2 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

There were 1.993 million unemployed people in October, up from 1.984 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der Handel in Wien ist von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel fester. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen