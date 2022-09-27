27.09.2022 14:36:28

Mexico Jobless Rate Rises As Expected In August

(RTTNews) - Mexico's jobless rate increased as expected in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in August from 3.4 percent in July. That was in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.3 percent.

There were 2.110 million unemployed people in August, up from 2.042 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate increased to 3.3 percent in August from 3.2 percent a month ago.

