Mexico Jobless Rate Rises Less Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Mexico's jobless rate increased less-than-expected in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.4 percent in July from 3.3 percent in June. The rate was forecast to increase to 3.5 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent.

There were 2.042 million unemployed people in July, up from 1.989 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.2 percent in July from 3.3 a month ago.