Mexico Retail Sales Fall In June
(RTTNews) - Mexico's retail sales declined for the first time in almost a year in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.
Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in May.
Further, this was the first fall since August last year.
On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 4.3 percent in June, slower than the 4.8 percent rise in the previous month.
Data also showed that wholesale trade edged down 0.1 percent monthly in June, while it grew 5.2 percent from a year ago.
