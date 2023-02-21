Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
Mexico Retail Sales Rebound 0.1%
(RTTNews) - Mexico's retail sales rebounded at a slower-than-expected rate in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in November. That was below the 0.4 percent increase economists had expected.
On a yearly basis, retail sales grew at a faster rate of 2.8 percent in December, after a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.
Sales of textile products, costume jewellery, clothing accessories and footwear rose 7.2 percent annually in December, while those of groceries, food, drinks, ice and tobacco dropped 3.8 percent.
Data also showed that the wholesale trade increased 0.6 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in December.
