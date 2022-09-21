Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
|
21.09.2022 15:07:10
Mexico Retail Sales Rebound In July
(RTTNews) - Mexico's retail sales increased in July after falling for the first time in nearly a year in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in June. That was above the 0.3 percent increase expected by economists.
On a yearly basis, retail sales grew at a faster rate of 5.9 percent in July, after a 4.3 percent rise in the previous month.
Data also showed that wholesale trade remained flat from a month ago, while it grew 3.5 percent annually in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: ATX knickt ein -- DAX tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag kräftig nach und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich tiefer. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien müssen zum Wochenausklang Verluste hinnehmen.Die US-Börsen gaben am Donnerstag nach.