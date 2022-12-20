Mexico Retail Sales Rebound More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Mexico's retail sales rebounded at a faster-than-expected rate in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in September. That was above the 0.4 percent increase expected by economists.

On a yearly basis, retail sales grew at a faster rate of 3.9 percent in October, after a 3.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Data also showed that wholesale trade increased 1.5 percent annually and by 0.4 percent monthly in October.