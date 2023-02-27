27.02.2023 14:34:38

Mexico Trade Deficit Narrows To $4.12 Bln

(RTTNews) - Mexico's foreign trade gap decreased in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography,or INEGI, showed on Monday.

The trade deficit for January was $4.125 billion, down from $6.278 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Exports showed an annual increase of 25.6 percent, and imports also registered a positive growth of 16.3 percent.

Non-oil exports grew 26.9 percent from last year and an 8.9 percent gain was observed in oil exports.

On a monthly basis, exports rose a seasonally adjusted 6.06 percent, and imports moved up 2.4 percent.

