Mexico Unemployment Rate Remains Stable

(RTTNews) - Mexico's jobless rate held steady at the end of the second quarter, defying economists' forecast for an increase, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 3.3 percent in June, the same as in May. The rate was forecast to rise slightly to 3.4 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.

There were 1.989 million unemployed people in June, up from 1.932 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.3 percent.