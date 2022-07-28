Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
28.07.2022 15:31:28
Mexico Unemployment Rate Remains Stable
(RTTNews) - Mexico's jobless rate held steady at the end of the second quarter, defying economists' forecast for an increase, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.
On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 3.3 percent in June, the same as in May. The rate was forecast to rise slightly to 3.4 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.
There were 1.989 million unemployed people in June, up from 1.932 million in the previous month.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.