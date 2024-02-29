Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
More German Manufacturers Facing Material Shortages - Ifo
(RTTNews) - The share of German factories reporting material shortages increased slightly in February as geopolitical tensions and strikes affected supply chains, results of a survey by the ifo Institute showed Thursday. In February, the proportion of surveyed companies reporting material shortages rose to 14.6 percent from 12.5 percent in January, the think tank said.
"In addition to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea, the rail strike in Germany has also led to a shortage of raw materials and intermediate products at some companies," Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo, said. "Nevertheless, the supply bottlenecks are not a fundamental problem for industrial production."
"At present, we're mainly seeing delays within supply chains, not a total breakdown," Wohlrabe added.
