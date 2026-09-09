|
09.09.2026 15:20:32
Motor Vehicles Drive Slovakia Industrial Growth To 2.4% In July
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial output expanded for the second straight month in July, driven mainly by car manufacturers, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production advanced 2.4 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 2.1 percent recovery in June.
Manufacture of motor vehicles logged the largest positive contribution, with output rising 9.2 percent from last year. This was partly due to a shift in the timing of holidays at one of the key car manufacturers, which had more production weeks in July this year than in the same month last year.
Production of chemicals grew sharply by 15.9 percent, while the manufacture of computer products slumped by 41.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in July.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Entscheid: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte schwächer in den Donnerstagshandel starten, während sich der deutsche Leitindex wohl nur wenig bewegen wird. Die Börsen in Asien geben am Donnerstag nach.