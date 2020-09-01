|
01.09.2020 03:30:05
Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Accelerates In August - IHS Markit
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday with a 15-month high manufacturing PMI score of 53.2.
That's up from 51.7 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, the sector saw its strongest growth in output since April 2018, as well as its first increase in employment since January.
The volume of new orders rose strongly for the second month running in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street gespalten -- ATX und DAX schließen in Verlustzone -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag etwas leichter. Der heimische und der deutsche Markt bewegten sich abwärts. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.