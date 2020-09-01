Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Accelerates In August - IHS Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday with a 15-month high manufacturing PMI score of 53.2.

That's up from 51.7 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the sector saw its strongest growth in output since April 2018, as well as its first increase in employment since January.

The volume of new orders rose strongly for the second month running in August.