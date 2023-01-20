Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)

Netherlands Consumers Less Pessimistic In January
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence rose marginally at the beginning of the year, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the economy than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. The consumer confidence index increased to -49 in January from -52 in December. Nonetheless, the indicator in January was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.
Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.
Among components, the economic climate index improved to -62 in January from -65 in the previous month.
Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, while their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months were the same as in December.
The indicator for willingness to buy rose slightly to -41 in January from -43 in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.