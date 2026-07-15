New York Manufacturing Activity Picks Up Considerably In July

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday showed regional manufacturing activity has picked up considerably in the month of July.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to 15.6 in July from 5.7 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to 8.6.

The sharp increase by the headline index partly reflected a substantial acceleration in the pace of growth in new orders, as the new orders index spiked to 22.2 in July from 3.5 in June.

The report showed the shipments index also surged to 24.4 in July from 8.6 in June, reaching a four-year high.

The number of employees also rose to 11.4 in July in 9.6 in June, hitting its highest level since December 2022.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said the pace of input and selling price increases remained elevated but slowed slightly.

The prices paid index slid to 52.3 in July from 61.0 in June, while the prices received index fell to 27.6 in July from 31.4 in June.

Looking ahead, the report said firms remained fairly optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, although the index for future business conditions dipped to 27.9 in July from 30.1 in June.