Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
17.10.2022 14:35:09
New York Manufacturing Index Drops More Than Expected In October
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed regional manufacturing activity has contracted by more than expected in the month of October.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slid to a negative 9.1 in October from a negative 1.5 in September, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to a negative 4.0.
Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms do not expect business conditions to improve over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.