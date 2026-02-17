Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3566
 USD
-0,0064
-0,47 %
USD - GBP
17.02.2026 14:36:41

New York Manufacturing Index Edges Down Less Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Tuesday showing a modest increase in regional manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to 7.1 in February from 7.7 in January, but a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to dip to 6.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continue to be optimistic about the outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 34.7 in February from 30.3 in January.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

