|
15.03.2022 13:43:59
New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Unexpected Contraction In March
(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index tumbled to a negative 11.8 in March from a positive 3.1 in February, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to a positive 7.0.
With the much bigger than expected decrease, the general business conditions index dropped to its lowest level since May 2020.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Sitzung knapp im Minus -- Corona-Zahlen belasten Asiens Börsen letztendlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte auf rotem Terrain. Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich. An den größten Börsen in Fernost waren auch am Dienstag abermals rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.