Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3380
 USD
0,0001
0,01 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
15.01.2026 14:48:29

New York Manufacturing Index Jumps Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity increased modestly in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to a positive 7.7 in January from a negative 3.7 in December, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to a positive 1.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic about the outlook, although the future general business conditions index fell to 30.3 in January from 33.5 in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:35 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen