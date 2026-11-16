New York Manufacturing Index Pulls Back Much More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.

Meanwhile, the report said firms grew more optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, with the index for future business conditions jumping to 28.9 in November from 21.0 in October.