Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
15.09.2022 14:47:08
New York Manufacturing Index Rebounds But Remains Negative In September
(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Thursday showing a notable rebound in regional manufacturing activity in the month of September.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a negative 1.5 in September from a negative 31.3 in August, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.
Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 13.0.
Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms were not very optimistic that business conditions would improve over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.