Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
17.06.2024 14:35:36
New York Manufacturing Index Rebounds More Than Expected But Remains Negative
(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity contracted at a notably slower rate in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to a negative 6.0 in June from a negative 15.6 in May, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 9.0.
Despite the continued contraction in current activity, the New York Fed said optimism about the six-month outlook picked up to its highest level in more than two years.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht deutlich höher aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.