Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.02.2023 14:42:14
New York Manufacturing Index Rebounds More Than Expected In February
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday showed a significant slowdown in the pace of contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of February.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index soared to a negative 5.8 in February from a negative 32.9 in January, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 18.0.
Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms expect business conditions to improve somewhat over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.