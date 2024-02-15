Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.02.2024 14:45:17
New York Manufacturing Index Skyrockets But Remains Slightly Negative In February
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed regional manufacturing activity has contracted at a substantially slower rate in the month of February.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index skyrocketed to a negative 2.4 in February from a negative 43.7 in January, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to surge to a negative 15.0.
Looking ahead, the New York Fed said the six-month outlook improved, though optimism remained subdued.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.