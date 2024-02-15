New York Manufacturing Index Skyrockets But Remains Slightly Negative In February

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed regional manufacturing activity has contracted at a substantially slower rate in the month of February.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index skyrocketed to a negative 2.4 in February from a negative 43.7 in January, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to surge to a negative 15.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said the six-month outlook improved, though optimism remained subdued.