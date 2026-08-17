New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Jumps To Over Four-Year High In August

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in the month of August, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 20.6 in August from 15.6 in July, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 11.0.

With the unexpected increase, the New York Fed's general business conditions index reached its highest level since hitting 34.4 in December 2021.

The advance by the headline index came as the new orders and shipments indexes decreased but continued to point to solid growth in orders and shipments.

The new orders index slid to 17.3 in August from 22.2 in July, while the shipments index tumbled to 11.7 in August from 24.4 in July.

The number of employees index also slipped to 9.3 in August from 11.4 in July, although a positive reading still suggests an ongoing expansion of employment levels.

While the report also said the prices received index fell to 22.7 in August from 27.6 in July, the prices paid index climbed to 58.6 in August from 52.3 in July.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms maintained an optimistic outlook for business activity, with the index for future business conditions rising to 32.1 in August from 27.9 in July.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing in the month of August on Thursday.

The Philly Fed Index is expected to plunge to 25.0 in August after soaring to a nearly five-year high of 41.4 in July, but a positive reading would still indicate growth.