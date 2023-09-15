Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.09.2023 14:39:53
New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Turns Positive In September
(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.
The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.
Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continued to grow more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 26.3 in September from 19.9 in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.