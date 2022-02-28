New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence Deteriorates Sharply

(RTTNews) - New Zealand business confidence deteriorated sharply in February, reflecting the widespread anxiety about the impact to Omicron, survey results from ANZ showed on Monday.

The business confidence index declined significantly to -51.8 in February from -23.2 in December.

The own activity index dropped moderately by 14 points to -2.2. Activity indicators were weaker across the board.

Inflation expectations, cost expectations, and pricing intentions all hit fresh record highs. Inflation expectations advanced to 5.29 percent from 4.42 percent.

The ANZ said 2022 is shaping up to be a challenging year economically, and getting on top of super-charged inflation without an outright recession is looking increasingly difficult. But with CPI inflation heading well over 6% the RBNZ has no choice but keep right on hiking.