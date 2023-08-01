01.08.2023 03:35:56

New Zealand Building Approvals Rise 3.5% In June

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,402.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 2.3 percent decline in May.

In the year ended June 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 44,529, down 12 percent from the year ended June 2022.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $10 billion, up 11 percent from the year ended June 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am MIttwoch mit deutlichen Verlusten eröffnen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen