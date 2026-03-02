|
New Zealand Building Consents Climb 1.9% In January
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 2,528.
Individually, permits were issued for 1,190 stand-alone houses, 1,004 townhouses, flats, and units, 189 retirement village units and 145 apartments.
In the year ended January 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 36,944, up 9.3 percent from the year ended January 2025.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, down 0.3 percent from the year ended January 2025.
