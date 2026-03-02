Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,2553
 NZD
0,0030
0,13 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
03.03.2026 00:05:44

New Zealand Building Consents Climb 1.9% In January

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 2,528.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,190 stand-alone houses, 1,004 townhouses, flats, and units, 189 retirement village units and 145 apartments.

In the year ended January 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 36,944, up 9.3 percent from the year ended January 2025.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, down 0.3 percent from the year ended January 2025.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen