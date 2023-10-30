Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Building Permits Fall 4.7% In September
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 2,898.
That follows the downwardly revised 7.0 percent contraction in August (originally -6.7 percent).
Individually, permits were issued for: 1,404 townhouses, flats, and units; 1,200 stand-alone houses; 204 apartments; and 90 retirement village units.
In the year ended September 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 40,408, down 20 percent from the year ended September 2022.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.8 billion, up 3.9 percent from the year ended September 2022.
