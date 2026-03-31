New Zealand Building Permits Rise 2.7% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building consents issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - coming in at 3,168.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in January (originally 1.9 percent).

Individually, permits were issued for 1,532 stand-alone houses, 1,305 townhouses, flats, and units, 190 retirement village units and 141 apartments.

In the year ended February 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,534, up 12 percent from the year ended February 2025.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, up 0.7 percent from the year ended February 2025.