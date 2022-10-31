New Zealand Building Permits Rise 3.8% In September

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday, following the 1.6 percent decline in August.

In September, 4,600 new dwellings were consented, comprising 1,848 stand-alone houses, 1,688 townhouses, flats, and units, 778 apartments and 286 retirement village units.

On a yearly basis, building permits jumped 7.0 percent to 50,732.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.4 billion, up 19 percent from the year ended September 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, new dwelling consents rose 1.7 percent on quarter after slipping 3.8 percent in the previous three months.