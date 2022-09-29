New Zealand Building Permits Sink 1.6% On Month In August

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 4,547.

That follows the downwardly revised 4.9 percent increase in July (originally 5.0 percent).

Individually, consents were issued for 1,927 stand-alone houses; 1,771 townhouses, flats, and units; 441 retirement village units; and 408 apartments.

In the year ended August 2022, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 50,653, up 8.9 percent from the year ended August 2021.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.2 billion, up 14 percent from the year ended August 2021.