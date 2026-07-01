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02.07.2026 00:51:34
New Zealand Building Permits Sink 4.0% In May
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted4.0 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 3,801.
That number included 1,835 stand-alone houses, 1,718 townhouses, flats, and units, 194 retirement village units and 54 apartments.
In the year ended May 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 39,737, up 19 percent from the year ended May 2025.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.7 billion, down 4.0 percent from the year ended May 2025.
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