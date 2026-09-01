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02.09.2026 00:54:11

New Zealand Building Permits Sink 4.3% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - coming in at 3,579.

That follows the downwardly revised 3.7 percent drop in June (originally -3.6 percent).

Individually, permits were issued for 1,769 stand-alone houses; 1,567 townhouses, flats, and units; 196 apartments; and 47 retirement village units.

In the year ended July 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 40,908, up 21 percent from the year ended July 2025.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.8 billion, down 2.5 percent from the year ended July 2025.

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