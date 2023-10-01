Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
01.10.2023 23:55:05
New Zealand Building Permits Sink 6.7% In August
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 3,170.
That followed the downwardly revised 5.4 percent drop in July (originally -5.2 percent) and it included consents for 1,478 townhouses, 1,243 houses, 310 retirement village units and 139 apartments.
In the year ended August 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 42,110, down 17 percent from the year ended August 2022.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.9 billion, up 8.3 percent from the year ended August 2022.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.