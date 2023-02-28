Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
28.02.2023 22:51:39
New Zealand Building Permits Slip 1.5$ In January
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - after sinking 7.1 percent in December.
In January, there were 2,777 new dwellings consented, including: 1,067 stand-alone houses; 985 townhouses, flats, and units; 373 apartments; and 352 retirement village units.
In the year ended January 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 49,480, up 1.4 percent from the year ended January 2022.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.5 billion, up 13 percent from the year ended January 2022.
