Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
26.10.2022 08:34:09
New Zealand Business Confidence Weakens In October
(RTTNews) - New Zealand business sentiment weakened in October amid strong inflation pressures, survey data from ANZ bank showed on Wednesday.
The business sentiment index declined to -42.7 from -36.7 in September. The own activity outlook slid to -2.5 from -1.8.
Among sub-indices, capacity utilization, investment intentions and export intentions deteriorated moderately. Meanwhile, residential construction intentions bounced back sharply but the score remained very weak.
The survey showed that inflation pressures remained intense in October. Pricing intentions eased another 3 points to a net 64.5 percent of firms intending to raise their prices in the next three months.
The cost expectations index eased slightly in October. Inflation expectations one year from now lifted back to 6.13 percent from 5.98 percent.
ANZ said overall the economy is still surprising economists with its resilience. It is a rougher path ahead, but the country is still moving forward.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX klettert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Donnerstagshandel zu. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. Anleger in den USA konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.