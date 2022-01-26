|
26.01.2022 23:01:49
New Zealand Consumer Prices Jump 5.9% On Year In Q4
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 5.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.7 percent and accelerated from 4.9 percent in the three months prior.
Individually, housing and household utilities increased 7.6 percent, with home ownership up 16 percent. Transport increased 15 percent, with private transport supplies and services up 21 percent. Food prices increased 4.1 percent, with grocery food up 3.9 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.3 percent but slowing from 2.2 percent in the third quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes schwankungsreich -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begeben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.