New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Index Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see Q1 results of the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, the index score was 75.6.

Australia will see February figures for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in January, the index eased 0.1 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Saka New Year and will re-open on Friday.