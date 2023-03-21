|
21.03.2023 23:00:12
New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Index Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see Q1 results of the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, the index score was 75.6.
Australia will see February figures for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in January, the index eased 0.1 percent on month.
Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Saka New Year and will re-open on Friday.
