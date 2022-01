New Zealand Credit Card Spending Growth Slows In December

(RTTNews) - New Zealand credit card spending rose at a softer pace in December, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Credit card spending increased 0.2 percent monthly in December, after a 3.1 percent growth in November. Spending rose for the third straight month.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending grew 1.2 percent in December, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

Domestic billings rose 0.1 percent monthly to NZ$4.274 billion and overseas billings fell to NZ$335 million in December, data showed.