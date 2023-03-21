New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises 2.7%

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's credit card spending increased for the second straight month in February, though at a slower rate, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Tuesday.

Total credit card spending climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent monthly in February, following a 5.5 percent rise in the previous month.

Domestic bills increased 3.7 month-on-month in February to NZ$3.537 billion, and overseas billing rose to NZ$422 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billing grew sharply by 25.6 percent in February, well above the 18.1 percent gain in the prior month. The pace of growth was the fastest in five months.