New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises In May

(RTTNews) - New Zealand credit card spending increased for the third straight month in May, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Wednesday.

Total credit card billings rose 1.8 percent monthly in May, following a 0.9 percent increase in April. In March, spending was 3.5 percent.

Domestic billings grew 0.9 percent monthly to NZ$3.931 billion, and overseas billings climbed to NZ$436 million in May, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billings gained 2.2 percent in May, following a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month.