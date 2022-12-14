Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Current Account Shortfall NZ$5.9 Billion In Q3
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$5.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That follows the NZ$5.423 billion shortfall in the previous three months.
The current account deficit for the year ended 30 September 2022 widened to NZ$29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) from the NZ$16.3 billion deficit for the year ended 30 September 2021 (4.7 percent of GDP).
In the September 2022 quarter: • The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$1.9 billion. • The seasonally adjusted services deficit narrowed to NZ$1.1 billion. • The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$2.9 billion. • The financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$5.2 billion.
