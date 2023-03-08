08.03.2023 22:52:12

New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales Unchanged In February

(RTTNews) - The value of electronic card retail sales in New Zealand was roughly flat in February on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.

By spending category, the movements were: durables, up NZ$48 million (2.9 percent); consumables, up NZ$32 million (1.2 percent); fuel, up NZ$13 million (2.3 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), up NZ$4.5 million (2.2 percent); and apparel, down NZ$11 million (3.0 percent).

Spending in the core retail industries eased 0.3 percent on month.

On a yearly basis, sales jumped 11.7 percent after gaining 2.7 percent in January.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen drücken Stimmung: Dow fester -- ATX leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen