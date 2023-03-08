Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
08.03.2023 22:52:12
New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales Unchanged In February
(RTTNews) - The value of electronic card retail sales in New Zealand was roughly flat in February on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.
By spending category, the movements were: durables, up NZ$48 million (2.9 percent); consumables, up NZ$32 million (1.2 percent); fuel, up NZ$13 million (2.3 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), up NZ$4.5 million (2.2 percent); and apparel, down NZ$11 million (3.0 percent).
Spending in the core retail industries eased 0.3 percent on month.
On a yearly basis, sales jumped 11.7 percent after gaining 2.7 percent in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen drücken Stimmung: Dow fester -- ATX leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.