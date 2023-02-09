New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Spending Climbs 2.6% In January

(RTTNews) - Electronic card retail spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - following the 2.3 percent decline in December.

By spending category (industry), the movements were: durables, up NZ$80 million (5.1 percent); apparel, up NZ$13 million (3.9 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), up NZ$1.5 million (0.7 percent); consumables, down NZ$7.1 million (0.3 percent); and fuel, down NZ$14 million (2.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic card retail spending rose 2.7 percent - down from 4.8 percent in the December.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), increased from December 2022, up NZ$288 million (3.3 percent).