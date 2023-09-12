New Zealand Electronic Card Sales Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release August figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, sales were flat on month and up 2.2 percent on year.

Australia will see September results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, and also August data for the business confidence and conditions survey from National Australia Bank. In August, the Westpac index slipped 0.4 percent; in July, the NAB index for business confidence had a score of +2 and the conditions index was at +10