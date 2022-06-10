Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
10.06.2022 00:53:22
New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Jumps 1.9% In May
(RTTNews) - The value of electronic retail spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - slowing from the upwardly revised 7.1 percent spike in April (originally 7.0 percent).
Individually, card spending for fuel was up NZ$51 million (8.9 percent); apparel, up NZ$22 million (6.8 percent); consumables, up NZ$7 million (0.3 percent); durables, up NZ$4 million (0.2 percent); and motor vehicles, up NZ$1 million (0.6 percent).
On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending added 0.7 percent - down from 2.1 percent in the previous month.
In actual terms, cardholders made 152 million transactions across all industries in May 2022, with an average value of NZ$56 per transaction. The total amount spent using electronic cards was NZ$8.4 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.