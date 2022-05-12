Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
12.05.2022 01:21:00
New Zealand Food Prices Climb 6.4% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up 6.4 percent on year in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - easing from the 10-year high of 7.6 percent in March.
Individually, grocery food prices increased 6.4 percent, while restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.3 percent, fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.4 percent, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 8.1 percent and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.8 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices rose 0.1 percent.
Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 3.2 percent, while meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.4 percent, grocery food prices rose 0.8 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 0.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 1.4 percent.
